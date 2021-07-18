Sunderland are being linked with a ‘shock’ loan move for Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, reports The Sun on Sunday (18.07.21, pg, 61).

Griffiths, 30, could join Sunderland on loan for the upcoming 2021/22 League One season.

The Sun on Sunday reports how the Celtic striker has just penned a 12-month extension with the club but will ‘find out where he stands’ in new manager Agne Postecoglou’s plans ‘shortly’, writes Alan Nixon.

A Scottish international with 22 caps to his name, Griffiths has been with Celtic since joining from Wolves way back in 2014.

He’s since racked up 259 appearances in all competitions and scored 123 goals, though his involvements would dry up last time round with just six goals in 20 Scottish Premiership appearances.

Now though, after Charlie Wyke left Sunderland for Wigan Athletic (having come close to joining Celtic) Lee Johnson’s side are in the market for a striker and could bring in Griffiths to aid their promotion bid in the upcoming season.