Barnsley are well into their pre-season campaign now and attention is now turning towards another Championship campaign.

Barnsley last season put in a real effort and proved to be one of the harder sides to beat in the division.

They stormed their way into the play-off picture only to go out in the first-round after a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Swansea City.

It was Valerian Ismael who orchestrated that charge but he has since been poached by West Bromwich Albion.

The Tykes are in the capable hands of Markus Schopp and he will be plotting a similar path to his predecessor.

They have brought one player in, Devante Cole from Motherwell. If the many media sources, such as Belgium’s Het Laatste Nieuws, are to be believed then Cole will be joined by Belgian striker Obbi Oulare.

This is something that local reporter Doug O’Kane of the Examiner Live also thinks will be announced sooner rather than later.

Markus Schopp says Obbi Oulare deal 'could happen but it is still not fixed'.

Still very likely that the Belgian striker will be announced as a Barnsley player in the coming week. — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) July 17, 2021

The above from O’Kane echoes what is circulating on the continent but another Het Laatste Nieuws article from a few days ago introduces one key particular of the upcoming deal.

Article writer Frank Dekeyser agrees that a deal has been agreed between Barnsley and Oulare’s current side Standard Liege. He writes that the 25-year-old Belgian “closes the door in Liège behind him” and will be signing a three-year deal at Oakwell.

However, the key particular that he says forms a part of the deal is that Oulare is effectively a free transfer. Dekeyser writes that “Barnsley initially does not pay a transfer fee.”

He goes on to add Liège have instead inserted a clause that means that they will receive a percentage of any sell-on fee for him.

Thoughts?

Barnsley’s barnstorming campaign last season was largely powered by Alex Mowatt and exciting American Daryl Dike. Both those players are no longer part of the Tykes set-up.

The South Yorkshire side need someone to help take on that goal-scoring responsibility. Devante Cole is one option – he scored 11 goals for Motherwell in last season’s SPL competition.

Oulare though has potential. He also has top-tier experience in Belgium’s Jupiler Pro league where he’s made 72 appearances.

If a deal does go through next week, and if it is a free transfer as Dekeyser says, then Barnsley have a low-risk signing on their hands.