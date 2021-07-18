Sheffield Wednesday struggled in last season’s Sky Bet Championship. The upshot of those struggles was relegation to League One.

Sheffield Wednesday are now having to adjust to life in English football’s third-tier competition. They have cut their cloth accordingly, letting a host of players leave at the end of their June 2021 contracts.

That places a burden on head coach Darren Moore which is worsened by the fallout from the current Covid-19 pandemic. They are looking at a host of players but Dom Howson of Yorkshire Live says that the Owls have ended interest in trialist Renedi Musampu.

The Owls have made some headway in their attempts to restructure their squad. Jaden Brown (Huddersfield Town) and Dennis Adeniran (Everton Under-23s) have signed permanent deals

They have been joined by Olamide Shodipo who is on a season-long loan from QPR. It is thought that the Owls, with the threat of a suspended six-point deduction hanging over them, are favouring the free agent and loan markets.

In his article, Howson said that it is “confirmed” that Sheffield Wednesday “have ended their interest in Renedi Masampu.” The young left-back had been on trial with the South Yorkshire outfit as they look at options to expand their current squad.

Masampu came up through the youth system at Premier League big guns Chelsea. He progressed to their Under-18s where he made six U18 Premier League appearances, as well as a single Premier League 2 appearance for the Under-23s.

He was let go by Chelsea in 2019 and went on to appear for non-league clubs Whyteleafe FC (September 2019) and Dulwich Hamlet FC (October-November 2020).

Thoughts?

Sheffield Wednesday are in need of players. This decision makes is obvious that Masampu is not to be one of those the Owls will draft in.

Masampu, along with fellow trialist Tolaji Boli, was involved in three trial games against Celtic, Chester City and Alfreton Town.

Those three trial games will have given Darren Moore enough time to cast his eye over the former Chelsea youngster. He has obviously seen enough to convince him that there is no need to take this interest any further.

Wednesday have three weeks to bring in players that Darren Moore hopes can gain promotion back to the Championship.