Barnsley face next season under a new boss, Markus Schopp. He will need to recapture the vigour of predecessor Valerian Ismael.

Barnsley fans witnessed Ismael turn the Tykes around and march them up the Championship table and to the play-offs.

They were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Swansea City. Ismael left for West Brom and now the South Yorkshire side face a summer of rebuilding.

Said to be high up on their list is Belgian striker Obbi Oulare. Belgian source Het Laaste Nieuws said earlier in the week that the “striker [is] on his way to Barnsley.”

Much has come out since then with some sources on the continent adding that it was a “done deal.” Other continental sources argue that it is not quite at that stage yet.

Local reporter Doug O’Kane of the Barnsley Chronicle added this on Twitter:

Markus Schopp says Obbi Oulare deal 'could happen but it is still not fixed'.

Still very likely that the Belgian striker will be announced as a Barnsley player in the coming week. — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) July 17, 2021

O’Kane’s tweet quotes Barnsley boss Schopp urging caution to those saying that a deal is complete and ready to be announced. Despite pouring this cold water on the deal, O’Kane thinks that it will still go ahead.

25-year-old Oulare is no stranger to these shores having been snapped up by Watford back in 2015 from Club Brugge. Some sources said that the Hornets’ fee for the then 19-year-old was in the £6million region.

He only went on to make three appearances for Watford before falling out of favour and ending up serving a series of loans. These loans preceded a permanent move to Standard Liege.

Het Laaste Nieuws say that Liege and Oulare have fallen out and that a move away from the Belgian side suits both player and club.

Thoughts?

Barnsley’s latter-season push last time out was fuelled by the goals of young American Daryl Dike. Such was his influence that some Tykes fans were clamouring for him to be signed from Orlando City.

That wasn’t the case and Barnsley are having to look elsewhere and at other options. One of those ‘other options’ looks to be Oulare.

The 25-year-old, 6ft 4in striker showed a lot of promise when he was just 19 and at Club Bruge. It was that potential that led to Watford’s big-money bid for him.

Despite it not working out with Watford, Oulare could be the sort of player who’d adapt well to life in the Sky Bet Championship. He’s got that physicality that would match the physicality of the league itself.

Add into that 72 games of top-tier Belgian experience and 17 Europa League games and Barnsley might have themselves a Dike replacement next season.