Sheffield Wednesday have decided against signing Arsenal defender Tolaji Bola after bringing him in for a trial stint.

The Owls have been casting their eye over a number of potential signings over the course of the window.

Dennis Adeniran linked up with the club on trial before a move was confirmed. Fulham youngster Sylvester Jasper has also been brought in on trial by Darren Moore as he looks to prepare his side for the new season.

Arsenal defender Tolaji Bola is another player to have linked up with the Hillsborough outfit on a trial basis. Now, the club’s decision regarding a potential move for the 22-year-old has been revealed.

As per a report from Examiner Live, Wednesday will not be making a move for Bola after his temporary stint with the club.

As well as training with Moore’s side, the former Rochdale loan man featured in a number of pre-season friendlies. The London-born defender appeared in games against Celtic, Alfreton Town and Chester City during his time with the club.

Bola will now return to Arsenal, where he will be awaiting a fresh decision on his future.

Thoughts?

At 22 and after picking up senior experience with Rochdale, Bola will likely be hoping for more first-team football next season.

The chances of that opportunity coming with Arsenal are very slim, so we could yet see the left-back make a move this summer. Whether it is a permanent move or a fresh loan switch, it awaits to be seen.