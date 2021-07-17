Sheffield Wednesday are casting their eye over Fulham youngster Sylvester Jasper, Examiner Live has said.

Darren Moore is looking to further bolster his ranks ahead of the new season as Sheffield Wednesday prepare for life in League One.

So far, the Owls have recruited three players. Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown and Olamide Shodipo (loan) have all completed moves to Hillsborough ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

A host of players have also been in on trial, including Adeniran before a move was completed. Now, it has emerged that Fulham youngster Sylvester Jasper is the latest player to link up with Wednesday on a trial basis.

Examiner Live reported on Saturday that Jasper has joined up with Moore’s ranks ahead of a potential move.

Championship side Fulham have sanctioned the 19-year-old’s move to train with Sheffield Wednesday as Darren Moore runs the rule over the player.

The London-born ace still has two years remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage, so it awaits to be seen if any deal would be on a permanent or temporary basis.

Jasper has made three senior appearances for Fulham so far, appearing in the first-team after performing well for the U18s and U23s.

Featuring on both wings or as an attacking midfielder, the former England U15 international has netted eight goals and provided five assists in 24 outings for the U23s. He also notched up an impressive record for the U18s, scoring 14 and assisting 18 in 41 games.

Thoughts?

As one of Fulham’s exciting young talents, Jasper could be an exciting acquisition for Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

Moore was full of praise for the attacking prodigy after his performance against behind-closed-doors outing against Barnsley, so we could see the two clubs strike a deal in the near future.