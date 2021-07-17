Brentford have come out on top in the battle to sign AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper Matthew Cox, it has been reported.

Earlier this summer, reports emerged claiming the 18-year-old shot-stopper was attracting interest from the Premier League.

AFC Wimbledon’s goalkeeping prodigy was linked with both Everton and Aston Villa back in May, with a potential move away from Plough Lane reported.

Now, it has been claimed that neither the Toffees nor the Villains have won the battle for his signature, with Football Insider stating that Brentford have sealed a deal.

Football Insider has revealed that the Premier League new boys have come out on top in the battle for Cox’s signature.

It is added that Norwich City had also eyed a deal, but the Bees look set to secure his services imminently. After having a bid accepted, Cox will undergo a medical with Brentford before putting pen to paper on his deal with the club.

The 18-year-old is yet to make his senior debut, but is highly rated by the Dons.

Thoughts?

It would be assumed that Cox will go straight into Brentford’s development sides upon sealing a move to the club this summer. It awaits to be seen what Thomas Frank and co have planned for the player, but a development squad role or loan move away seem the two most likely outcomes.

The amount of Premier League interest Cox has attracted speaks volumes about his potential to become a top goalkeeper in the future.