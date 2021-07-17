Peterborough United youngster Adler Nascimento has completed a move to Crystal Palace, it has been claimed.

Reports emerged earlier this summer revealing the Peterborough United prodigy was attracting interest from elsewhere.

Premier League side West Ham United were reportedly looking at a potential deal for Nascimento after it emerged that his future at London Road was up in the air.

The Championship new boys made efforts to tie the youngster down to a new contract with the club. However, Nascimento turned down the long-term contract offers, opening the door for him to depart.

Now, it has been claimed that the Portuguese youngster has sealed his departure from Peterborough.

The Peterborough Telegraph has stated that Nascimento has completed a move to the Premier League, linking up with Crystal Palace.

There is yet to be an official announcement confirming the starlet’s move, by Transfermarkt has him registered as a Palace player, stating he completed a move today (July 17th).

With a move to Selhurst Park reportedly sealed, it will be interesting to see if Nascimento can impress in the youth academy and make his way into Patrick Vieira’s first-team.

Thoughts?

As one of Peterborough United’s top young talents, Nascimento’s departure will be a blow to the London Road outfit.

He looked to be on the path to a first-team role with the Championship side, making his debut against Doncaster Rovers last season.

The path has seen an increased amount of youngsters move from the academy and into the first-team in recent seasons, with top talents Ricky-Jade Jones and Harrison Burrows both nailing down senior spots.