Cheltenham Town have brought former Bristol City defender Vincent Harper in on trial, it has been claimed.

Michael Duff is preparing his Cheltenham Town side for League One football after winning promotion last season.

So far, the Robins have recruited only two players ahead of the new season. Midfielder Elliot Bonds has signed from Hull City, while goalkeeper Owen Evans has arrived from Wigan Athletic.

Now, it has been reported that Cheltenham are casting their eye over a potential third addition of the summer.

As per a report from Gloucestershire Live, free agent defender Vincent Harper has linked up with the League One new boys ahead of a potential move.

Harper is available for nothing this summer after he departed Championship side Bristol City at the end of the season. The second-tier outfit opted against renewing the 20-year-old’s contract, bringing an end to his time at Ashton Gate.

The left-back, who is eligible to play for both England and Kenya, left Bristol City without making a senior appearance.

Harper spent stints on loan with Gloucester City, Weston-Super-Mare AFC and Bath City prior to his departure.

Thoughts?

Cheltenham Town are in the market for reinforcements on the left-hand side of defence this summer.

Chris Hussey was Duff’s go-to man at left-back/ left wing-back last season, while Lewis Freestone also featured in the role on occasion. However, the former Peterborough United prodigy mainly operated as a left-sided centre-back.

Bringing in the young Harper to provide cover and competition for the experienced Hussey would be a wise move for Duff as he prepares for third-tier football.