Ipswich Town are still interested in signing Rotherham United star Matt Crooks, despite the arrival of Scott Fraser.

Paul Cook labelled himself a “demolition man” at the start of the summer, revealing his desire to revamp Ipswich Town’s playing squad.

The 54-year-old has done just that, with eight players joining and 14 departing. However, one of the Tractor Boys’ main targets has eluded them over the course of the summer.

Rotherham United star Matt Crooks has emerged as one of Ipswich’s main targets. The League One side have seen bids for the goalscoring midfielder turned down as they pursue a deal.

Amid the struggle to sign Crooks, Cook has recruited MK Dons attacking midfielder Scott Fraser.

The former Burton Albion star’s arrival hinted that Ipswich may have moved on from their pursuit of Rotherham United ace Crooks. However, the East Anglian Daily Times has said the club remain keen on the 27-year-old.

The report states that Ipswich are still hoping to bring in Crooks, despite Fraser’s recent arrival.

With plenty of the window remaining and Ipswich still looking to sign the Leeds-born ace, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out in the run-up to the new season.

Thoughts?

Crooks would be another impressive acquisition for Ipswich Town in an already impressive summer window.

However, Rotherham are not ready to let him depart on the cheap, and especially to a League One rival. With plenty of the window remaining, it awaits to be seen just how much Ipswich are willing to part with in their pursuit of Crooks.