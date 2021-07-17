Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri is hoping to mae a return to former loan club Galatasaray this summer, it has been claimed.

Since joining in 2018, Seri’s time with Fulham hasn’t gone quite as either party would have hoped.

The Ivorian midfielder joined for a hefty £25m but has struggled to make an impact at Craven Cottage. Seri has spent two stints on loan away from the Cottagers, spending time with French side Bordeaux and Turkish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray.

Now, it has been claimed that the 29-year-old has his heart set on a return to Turkey.

As per a report from the GS Gazette, Seri is hoping to make a permanent return to Galatasaray ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The former OGC Nice star has his heart set on a move away from the Championship club this summer, with Gala said to be his preferred destination.

With plenty of the window remaining, it will be interesting to see if Seri can secure his desired return to Turkey.

Thoughts?

It comes as no surprise to see Seri eyeing a transfer this summer.

His time with Fulham has far from gone to plan, managing 36 appearances in three years. The club face a big financial loss on the deal, with it highly unlikely that they will get near the £25m they paid in 2018.

As it stands, Seri is valued at only £3.6m on Transfermarkt.