AFC Bournemouth shot-stopper Asmir Begovic has completed a medical ahead of a move to Everton, it has been reported.

Asmir Begovic from Bournemouth to Everton, done deal and here-we-go confirmed. Medicals completed today and contract set to be signed in the next hours. 🔵 #EFC #transfers Begovic will join Everton on a free transfer and personal terms are agreed until June 2023. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2021

Earlier this week, it emerged that the Bosnian ‘keeper was poised to complete a move away from AFC Bournemouth ahead of the new season, with Everton set to swoop in.

Now, it has been reported that a deal has progressed quickly, with a move seemingly imminent.

As revealed by trusted Sky Sports reporter Fabrizio Romano, Begovic is set to put pen to paper on a deal with the Premier League side today.

The 34-year-old will pen a two-year contract with Rafa Benitez’s side, keeping him at Goodison Park until the summer of 2023.

Begovic’s move sees his four-year time with the Cherries come to an end. The experienced ‘keeper joined the club from Chelsea back in 2017, going on to make 121 appearances across all competitions. In the process, he helped keep 30 clean sheets, locking down a spot as number one over the course of last season.

Thoughts?

With Begovic departing, it awaits to be seen who AFC Bournemouth have lined up as a goalkeeping acquisition.

The Championship side had tried to secure a deal for Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman, but a loan move was scuppered after an injury to Magpies ace Martin Dubravka.

The move will see Begovic battle with England number one Jordan Pickford for a starting spot with the Toffees. He will likely take a backup role, but the move sees him return to the Premier League after Bournemouth’s failure to win promotion last season.