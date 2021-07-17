Dylan Levitt’s time at Charlton Athletic didn’t really work out last season.

The youngster played only five games for the Addicks in all competitions before his loan was cut short in the January transfer window.

Levitt, who is 20-years-old, has been training with Manchester United’s first-team in this pre-season and is in line to play for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side against Derby County tomorrow, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

The midfielder will be hoping to impress against the Rams with his immediate future still up in the air.

Manchester United have a decision to make whether to loan him out for next season or keep hold of him and he is in line for game time with them over the coming weeks.

There will no doubt be interest from the Football League despite him struggling to make an impact with Charlton in League One last term.

Levitt played just three times in the league under ex-Addicks boss Lee Bowyer but managed to get more minutes out on loan in Croatia with Istra during the second-half of the season.

He used his time abroad to get fit for the Euros and he was part of Rob Page’s squad last month.

Thoughts?

Levitt is obviously highly thought of at Manchester United and will be eager to show what he can do with their first-team in pre-season.

Another loan move is likely to be on the cards for next season and he will be looking to prove people wrong after his spell at Charlton.