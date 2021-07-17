Liverpool are ready to offload striker Taiwo Awoniyi this summer, with a handful of Championship sides showing interest.

Taiwo Awoniyi has only just been granted a work permit, six years after he joined Liverpool from Nigeria’s Imperial Academy.

Now, having spent time training with Jurgen Klopp’s first-team, the striker looks set for a move away from Anfield.

The Athletic has stated that the Anfield club have slapped an £8m price tag on Awoniyi, with Championship interest growing. The report states that second-tier trio Fulham, West Brom and Stoke City have all shown an interest in the 23-year-old.

Liverpool have already knocked back a bid for the striker this summer.

It is said that Belgian side Anderlecht came in with a bid of £4.5m for Awoniyi back in May, only for the Merseyside club to knock it back.

With interest growing and Fulham, West Brom and Stoke City offering the chance to stay in England, it will be interesting to see how Awoniyi’s situation pans out this summer.

Thoughts?

Having spent the past six seasons on loan across Europe, it would be interesting to see how the Nigerian fared in the Championship.

However, excluding his time with Belgian club Excel Mouscron, Awoniyi hasn’t been the most prolific striker. At £8m, there will be cheaper options available to the Cottagers, the Baggies and the Potters this summer, so they may be better off turning their attentions elsewhere in their bid to bolster their attacking ranks.