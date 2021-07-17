Doncaster Rovers have Darnell Johnson on trial, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers will play the defender in a pre-season friendly against Bradford City at Valley Parade today.

Johnson, who is 22-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Leicester City at the end of last season.

He spent the last campaign on loan in League One at Wigan Athletic and AFC Wimbledon respectively.

Johnson has spent his whole career to date on the books at Leicester after rising up through their youth ranks.

He never made a senior appearances for the Foxes and was loaned out for the first time to Hibernian during the 2018/19 season.

The ex-England youth international joined Wigan last September on a short-term loan and made 11 appearances for the Latics under Leam Richardson.

He then returned to Leicester in January and moved to AFC Wimbledon for the remainder of the season.

Johnson helped Mark Robinson’s side survive in the third tier.

He is now being looked at by Doncaster and will be hoping to impress this afternoon against Bradford.

Thoughts?

Richie Wellens is having a look at a few players at the moment and Johnson would be a decent addition to his side.

He is a decent age, available for nothing and has experience of playing in League One.