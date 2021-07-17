Luton Town are being linked with Middlesbrough’s Hayden Coulson.

Luton Town are ‘said to be keen’ on a move for the Middlesbrough man, as detailed in a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Coulson, who is 23-years-old, is on the radar of League One duo Ipswich Town and Sunderland.

It appears likely he will be heading out the exit door this summer and isn’t short of options it seems.

Coulson has been on the books at Middlesbrough for his whole career to date having risen up through their academy.

He signed his first professional contract in 2016 before loan spells away at St Mirren and Cambridge United to gain experience.

The left-sided player, who can operate at full-back or on the wing, has made 49 appearances for Boro altogether.

He still has a couple of years left on his contract at the Riverside Stadium but doesn’t appear to be part of Neil Warnock’s plans.

Sunderland, Ipswich and Luton are all potential destinations for him in this transfer window now.

Thoughts?

It would be a surprise to see Luton move for Coulson, especially after signing left-back Amari’i Bell.

They don’t need another player in that position unless Dan Potts leaves.

Ipswich and Sunderland seem more likely suitors for the ex-England youth international and it will be interesting to see what happens with him.

Both the Tractor Boys and Black Cats will be hoping to be competing for promotion next term.