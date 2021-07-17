Blackpool have signed Richard Keogh on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Blackpool have brought in the veteran defender on a one-year contract.

Keogh, who is 34-years-old, was released by Huddersfield Town at the end of last season.

He has now been snapped up by the Seasiders as they prepare for life in the Championship.

The centre-back has said: “Once I had spoken to the manager and the owner, it was quite clear that this was obviously the right place for me. We shared a lot of similar values about how the game should be played. and it was really refreshing how they were as people.

“I’m now excited to get to know the lads, give my best and hopefully bring out the best in them as well.”

Keogh is an experienced player in the Championship and has racked up over 650 appearances in his career to date.

He played for Derby County from 2012 to 2020 and featured in 356 games for the Rams, chipping in with 12 goals from defence.

Keogh left Pride Park after eight years in October 2019 and waited until last year to get back into the game when MK Dons came calling.

He then spent the first-half of last season in League One before finishing the campaign with Huddersfield.

Keogh joining Blackpool is a bit of a surprise but he will inject some serious experience into their ranks.

He will also add more competition and depth to their defensive department.