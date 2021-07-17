Celtic have added Derby County full-back Nathan Byrne to their summer shopping list, as reports linking the Scottish club with Sheffield United’s George Baldock have seemingly dried up.

Celtic were backed to sign Sheffield United’s George Baldock earlier in the summer. Some reports claims that Agne Postecoglou was ready to spend upwards of £8million of a supposed £30million war chest on the Blades right-back, but links have since receded.

Now though, a report from the Scottish Sun claims that Byrne, 29, is a potential summer signing for Celtic as their search for a right-back goes on.