Brighton and Hove Albion could look to offload Doncaster Rovers loanee from last season Taylor Richards.

The midfielder could be heading out the exit door in some capacity this summer, as per The Athletic journalist Andy Naylor on Twitter (see tweet below).

I understand as per⬇️ in May that further loans or possibly permanent exits to the Championship/League One are on the cards for Jayson Molumby (centre) and Taylor Richards (second from right). #BHAFC https://t.co/bCyvLbVW1W — Andy Naylor (@AndyNaylorBHAFC) July 15, 2021

Richards, who is 20-years-old, impressed on loan at Doncaster in League One last term.

He rocked up at the Keepmoat Stadium in August and went on to play 48 games in all competitions for the Yorkshire side, chipping in with 11 goals.

Richards is from London and spent time on the books of Fulham before switching to Manchester City’s academy in 2015.

He spent four years in the North West before heading back down south to join Brighton.

The youngster made his first-team debut for the Seagulls in September 2019 in a League Cup clash against Aston Villa but that is his only appearance for the Seagulls to date.

He gained plenty of experience with Doncaster last season and may well be leaving Brighton again.

Graham Potter’s side are unlikely to sell Richards on a permanent basis as he could be a big player for the Premier League side in the future.

However, a loan away again would be a sensible move to get more games under his belt.

Richards would be a shrewd addition for a Championship side this summer after proving his worth in League One.