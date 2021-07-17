Sheffield Wednesday academy graduate Connor Kirby has joined Altrincham on loan until January, as announced by their official club website.

Altrincham have re-signed the midfielder from League Two side Harrogate Town.

Kirby, who is 22-years-old, was released by Sheffield Wednesday last summer and became a free agent.

Harrogate subsequently brought him in as they prepared for their first ever season in the Football League before loaning him out in April.

Kirby made 22 appearances for Simon Weaver’s side but has fallen down the pecking order now, hence why he has been allowed to head back to Altrincham.

The midfielder rose up through the youth ranks at Sheffield Wednesday and signed his first professional contract at Hillsborough in October 2015.

He made his first-team debut for the Owls in a Championship fixture against Reading in April 2018 and made a further three more appearances for the Yorkshire side in all competitions.

Kirby was loaned out by Wednesday last season to Macclesfield Town and played 39 times in all competitions.

He now plays his football for fellow Cheshire side Altrincham and will be looking forward to the upcoming National League season.

Thoughts?

This move suits both Alty and Harrogate and gives Kirby the chance to play some more regular football.

Weaver’s side can then assess his situation in January and see whether he is still part of their plans in League Two.