Cambridge United striker Andy Dallas has signed a new deal, as announced by they official club website.

Cambridge United have tied down the youngster to a one-year contract, with the option for a further 12 months.

Dallas, who is 21-years-old, saw his previous deal expire at the end of last month.

He was linked with a move to National League side Notts County, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live, but has now committed his future to the U’s.

The attacker has said: “I am delighted to be extending my stay here. It is a great opportunity for me to be a part of the team going into next season in League One. Coming off a positive experience out on loan last year has given me a lot of confidence and I am really pleased that the Club has given me the chance to fight for a place in this team.”

Dallas spent time on loan with Weymouth last season and scored 12 goals for the non-league side.

He joined Cambridge in July 2019 from Rangers and has since scored twice in 33 games in all competitions.

Prior to his move to the Abbey Stadium, he had spent his whole career to date at Ibrox but had never made a senior appearance for Rangers.

Instead, Dallas had loan spells away at Stenhousemuir and Greenock Morton to gain experience.

Keeping hold of Dallas is a smart move by Cambridge and he will be looking to build on the impressive form he had with Weymouth last season.