Arsenal are making moves in the transfer market and are lining up a move for Brighton’s Ben White. Also of interest to them is Sheffield United stopper Aaron Ramsdale according to The Athletic.

Arsenal’s season last time out will have dismayed many Gunners fans as they limped to an 8th-placed finish in the league. This summer’s rebuilding will attempt to change that.

Sheffield United seem to be a club that the London club has an interest in when it comes to players. Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge is thought to be on their radar but the Gunners are not willing to meet the Blades £35million asking price for him.

Sheffield United brought Ramsdale back to Bramall Lane in August last year – paying £18.5million to Bournemouth. The Blades had let him leave for Bournemouth in 2017.

Ramsdale made 38 Premier League appearances between the sticks for Sheffield United last season. He conceded 63 goals and kept five clean sheets.

In total, including his time at Bournemouth, Ramsdale has 75 games of Premier League experience under his belt. As the cliched saying goes, that is experience that money can’t buy.

However, Arsenal will have to face paying out for Ramsdale who travelled with England to the recent Euro 2020 tournament.

To that end, The Athletic’s Richard Sutcliffe writes that “Arsenal are believed ready to submit an offer” for the Sheffield United ‘keeper. This comes about with the end of the Euro 2020 championship.

An earlier Athletic piece confirmed that Arsenal were said to be in talks with Ramsdale but things look to have moved on. However, Sutcliffe does add that there is one barrier that remains before a deal can be struck.

It is a big barrier too – the fee involved. Sutcliffe says that Arsenal are unwilling to meet the Blades valuation of Ramsdale. He writes that this is “around double the £18.5 million” that Sheffield United paid Bournemouth for him.

Thoughts?

Sheffield United seem to be playing a hardball game when it comes to the valuations they place on their players. A reported £35million on Sander Berge and now a similar valuation on Ramsdale.

Setting your bar high is one thing; teams wanting to pay that much is another. That is always where the issue lays and a middle ground is always needed.

In truth, Sheffield United are under no pressure to sell Aaron Ramsdale who’d be a class ‘keeper at Championship level. Whether Ramsdale’s ambitions are set higher than this, that’s a different point altogether.

However, if Arsenal are successful in tempting Aaron Ramsdale to the Emirates, he will only be joining as a back-up to regular no.1 Bernd Leno.