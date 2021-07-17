Sheffield United surprised everyone with their first season back in the Premier League, finishing 9th. Their fall from that to last season’s relegation was a surprise too.

Sheffield United fans saw their side bow out of the Premier League with a whimper – stripped of all the energy from the season before.

Now they face what all clubs face – a summer of restructuring. They will be looking to build on the core of their squad and create a side able to bounce back next season.

Aside from returning loanee Michael Verrips and promoted youngster Daniel Jebbison, Slavisa Jokanovic’s Blades have made no signings. However, there has been much talk of one player – Sander Berge – leaving Bramall Lane.

That talk has been centred around Arsenal and their interest with the Mirror’s Jacob Leeks saying that the Gunners have made their decision.

Berge joined Sheffield United in a then £22million club-record deal in late January 2020. He’s gone on to make 32 appearances for the Blades (two goals/two assists) in campaigns hit by injury.

Now fit again, Sheffield United are sticking to their reported £35milion valuation of the Norwegian international.

The Mirror’s Leeks says that this is a valuation too far for Arsenal who do not value Berge as highly as that. He writes that the Gunners chase for Sander Berge is over.

Supporting this, Leeks writes that Arsenal are “unwilling to pay his asking price” – meaning they won’t match Sheffield United’s valuation. Leeks writes that Arsenal view Berge at £10million less than United’s figure.

Thoughts?

With just 32 appearances to his name for Sheffield United, Sander Berge has hardly been a mainstay for the Blades.

That is not to knock his contributions for the South Yorkshire outfit where he has impressed when he’s turned out for them. However, that could be at an end with him being thought to be unlikely to want Championship football.

Sheffield United’s £35million valuation, and their wanting to stick to it, is a Mexican stand-off with no interested parties wanting to meet it.

It’s a difficult one. Sheffield United see Sander Berge as a £35million player – that is their prerogative. Others don’t; that is their prerogative.

At the bottom of this though is that Sheffield United could end up being stuck with a player who definitely won’t want to air his skills in English football’s second-tier competition.

Something will have to give.