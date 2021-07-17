Aston Villa have ‘reached an agreement’ to sign West Brom youngster Finn Azaz, reports Football Insider.

Azaz, 20, spent last season on loan with Cheltenham Town. He featured 37 times in the league as his side claimed the League Two title but he’s yet to make his league debut for the Baggies.

And now he looks set to leave without doing so, as Football Insider report that their Midlands rivals Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign the English midfielder, with the move expected to be announced soon.

For Valerien Ismael’s side, it’s another player who looks set to make the switch to Villa Park after Tim Iroegbunam also agreed to join the club, and with Fenton Heard linked as well.