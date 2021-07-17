Swansea City are interested in a deal for Manchester United’s James Garner, reports PlanetSwans.

Garner, 20, spent time on loan with both Watford and Nottingham Forest last season. He started the season at Vicarage Road and would feature 20 times in the Championship before heading to the City Ground.

It was with Nottingham Forest where the Englishman really flourished though – he featured another 20 times in the league and scored four goals, and Forest have been keen on bringing him back since.

Now though, a report from PlanetSwans claims that Garner is on Swansea City’s radar but that Manchester United will likely look for a Premier League loan for the midfielder this summer.