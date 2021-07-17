Dover Athletic have snapped up Ryan Hanson following his departure from Hull City, as announced by their official club website.

Dover Athletic have brought the midfielder in on a permanent basis after he spent time on loan there last season.

Hanson, who is 20-years-old, was released by Hull City at the end of the last campaign but has swiftly found a new home.

He has recently been on trial with Oldham Athletic, as per a report by Kent Online.

Read: Hull City 2020 signing close to exit

However, it appears the League Two side decided against offering him a contract and his former club Dover have now swooped in.

Hanson was on the books at Crystal Palace’s academy before switching to Hull in 2019.

He has spent the past two years in East Yorkshire but never made a first-team appearance for the Tigers.

The youngster was a key player for their Under-23s before he went on loan to Dover.

He played six times for the Whites and has now returned there on a permanent deal.

Read: Hull City striker leaves the club

Thoughts?

Hanson was unfortunate to be released by Hull at the end of last season but it is pleasing to see him find a home for next season.

He will be playing under ex-Tigers midfielder Andy Hessenthaler at Dover.

They only played 15 games last term due to the pandemic and finished rock bottom of the National League.