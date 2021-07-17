Nottingham Forest transfer target Sandro Kulenovic has previously been on the radar of Barnsley, as per The Athletic journalist Paul Taylor on Twitter (see tweet below).

#NFFC do have an interest in Dinamo Zagreb striker Sandro Kulenovic.

Had previously been on the radar of Barnsley, so perhaps a target identified by Dane Murphy. Loan with a view to buy or a straight purchase both possible.

Has played for Croatia at every age up to under-21. — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) July 16, 2021

Nottingham Forest are keen to sign the Dynamo Zagreb striker in this transfer window.

Kulenovic, who is 21-years-old, has been the subject of interest from fellow Championship side Barnsley over recent times.

Forest’s new CEO Dane Murphy worked at Oakwell before his recent switch to the City Ground.

The Croatia Under-21 international spent last season on loan at Rijeka and scored eight goals in 38 games for the Prva HNL side.

He started his career on the books at Dynamo Zagreb but left for Legia Warsaw in 2016.

The 6ft 3inc attacker spent three years on the books with the Polish giants and scored six goals in 36 matches in all competitions, as well as spending time out on loan at Juventus.

Dynamo Zagreb then lured him back to Croatia in 2019 but he has since failed to score for them in 18 games.

Nevertheless, he caught the eye out on loan at Rijeka last term and is now a wanted man in England.

Kulenovic is obviously a player Dane Murphy likes and could try and lure to Nottingham Forest.

It is yet to be known whether Barnsley are still interested in him or whether it was just under their previous regime.

They have a new boss in Markus Schopp now and he is likely to have his own transfer targets in mind.