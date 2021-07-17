Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan has a ‘host’ of Championship admirers, one of them being Swansea City – Brentford were also linked earlier in the year.

Bannan, 31, was a shining light for Sheffield Wednesday last season. He featured in all 46 of his side’s Championship outings, scoring twice and assisting five as his side finished rock-bottom.

Heading into League One, Bannan has been linked with a move away. Reports have suggested that Swansea City are interested in a move whilst Brentford were strongly linked back in April.

Giving the lowdown on his future, Examiner Live reporter Dom Howson wrote on Bannan:

“He is a quality player so it would be no surprise if clubs are interested in him. But Moore does not want to sell any players. I’m sure he is looking to build a team around Bannan.”