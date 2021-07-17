West Ham United have taken Birmingham City-linked Brian Kinnear on trial, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 16.07.21, 16.45).

West Ham United are casting an eye over the young goalkeeper.

Kinnear, who is 20-years-old, is a free agent after parting company with Rangers at the end of last month.

He has been on the radar of Birmingham in this transfer window, as per a report by Not The Old Firm.

The Blues have been after a young ‘keeper this summer but brought in ex-Sunderland stopper Oliver Basey yesterday which suggests they may have moved on from Kinnear.

West Ham have now swooped in and it will be interesting to see how he does on trial with the Premier League side.

Kinnear joined Rangers as a youngster and rose up through the academy of the Scottish Premiership giants.

The Edinburgh-born goalie was a regular for the Glasgow side at various youth levels and was loaned out for the first time to Camelon in 2019.

He then had a brief spell out on loan at Annan Athletic last season to get some more experience under his belt before being released this summer.



It seemed that Kinnear was on his way to Birmingham a few weeks ago but their recent signing Basey means he is now unlikely to head to the Midlands, which swings the door wide open for West Ham to snap him up now.