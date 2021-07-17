Departed Millwall striker Abdul Abdulmalik is currently training with Watford ahead of a proposed move to Vicarage Road, but the Hornets will owe Millwall a six-figure compensation fee should they make the signing.

Abdulmalik, 18, saw his Millwall contract expire at the end of last month.

Soon after he was reported to be on trial with Portsmouth. That wouldn’t work out though and now the England U17 man is training with Premier League new boys Watford.

But Richard Cawley writes for London News Online that Watford will owe Millwall compensation should they sign Abdulmalik, despite him being a free agent.

Because of his age, the Lions will be owed a ‘six-figure’ compensation sum should Watford or any team sign him this summer. Cawley writes:

“The Lions had offered him new terms and are still due a six-figure compensation fee if he joins another club.”