Sunderland announced their brand new home kits yesterday and to rave reviews from fans.

Sunderland will don an all-new Nike home jersey for the upcoming 2021/22 League One campaign and fans seem to be in favour of the new strip.

The club announced it and excitingly so yesterday, and it’s so far received largely positive reviews from fans who’d grown tired of the same old Adidas kits of the past.

Lee Johnson’s side are gearing up for another season in League One after falling short in the play-offs last time round, losing out in the semi-finals to Lincoln City.

Fans will be hoping that the club can go one step further next season and do so wearing this attractive new kit.

See how Sunderland fans reacted to the kit launch on Twitter:

That’s what it is, let’s TRY and be positive for a change! Personally it’s very good. — Glen (@Glen78Turnbull) July 16, 2021

Clean I actually rate it — safcleo (@safcreportt) July 16, 2021

@SunderlandAFC adore the shirt but this new style of badge is extremely poor quality. Even following washing instructions at 30°, the badge falls to pieces as it has done on both my shirts from last season — Iron Mackem (@JC95SAFC) July 16, 2021

Looks class but would've been amazing with an embroidered badge — Matty (@MattySunlun) July 16, 2021

New signing and the new home kit announced in one day? Unbelievable scenes 🔴⚪🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/eI8S3mGYSV — Aidan_112 (@AidanMackem) July 16, 2021

Stripes fading away, a bit like your club really. — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🅁🄾🄱 ⚫⚪ (@nufcsaintmax) July 16, 2021