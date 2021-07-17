Sunderland announced their brand new home kits yesterday and to rave reviews from fans.

Sunderland will don an all-new Nike home jersey for the upcoming 2021/22 League One campaign and fans seem to be in favour of the new strip.

The club announced it and excitingly so yesterday, and it’s so far received largely positive reviews from fans who’d grown tired of the same old Adidas kits of the past.

Lee Johnson’s side are gearing up for another season in League One after falling short in the play-offs last time round, losing out in the semi-finals to Lincoln City.

Fans will be hoping that the club can go one step further next season and do so wearing this attractive new kit.

See how Sunderland fans reacted to the kit launch on Twitter: