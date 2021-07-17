Former Sunderland man Djibril Cisse has said on social media that if Sunderland want him -‘he’ll be there’.

Cisse, 39, has been without a club since leaving Swiss outfit Yverdon in 2018.

The former French international is best known for his spells with the likes of Liverpool, Marseille, Sunderland and QPR.

With the Black Cats, Cisse proved a fan favourite scoring 10 goals in his 35 Premier League appearances during his loan spell for the 2008/09 season.

He’s since had a journeyman career and has turned his attention to off-field ventures. But engaging with one Sunderland fan online, the Frenchman still believes he has what it take to don the red and white of Sunderland: