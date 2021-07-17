Sheffield Wednesday reporter Dom Howson has given a coy update on possible links to Tottenham Hotspur’s Troy Parrott, who spent time on loan with both Millwall and Ipswich Town last season.

Parrott, 19, started the last season on loan at Millwall. He featured 11 times in the Championship without scoring before finding himself dropping down a league to join Ipswich.

With the Tractor Boys, Parrott netted twice in 18 league outings. Since, the Republic of Ireland international’s name has cropped up online and Sheffield Wednesday fans are talking up a potential loan move to Hillsborough in time for the 2021/22 season.

Commenting on the matter, Examiner Live reporter Howson wrote:

“I have seen his name mentioned on social media. It looks like he’s going to be loaned out again next season. He struggled to make an impact at Millwall and Ipswich. Expect Wednesday to be linked with lots of strikers between now and August.”