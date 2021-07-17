Northampton Town suffered a torrid time in League One last season. Despite battling hard all season, the Cobblers were relegated to League Two.

Northampton Town were just three points from safety and preserving their League One status. However, it was Wigan who stayed up on 48 points with Northampton joining Rochdale, Swindon and Bristol Rovers dropping into League Two.

The Cobblers will need to knuckle down in the next three weeks and look to battle next season to regain their League One status. They also face a different battle to keep hold of the highly-regarded youngster Caleb Chukwuemeka according to Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mail.

The reason behind this battle is the threat posed by Aston Villa who are showing serious interest in their 19-year-old striker starlet confirms Kajumba.

Chukwuemeka moved from the Cobblers Under-18 set-up ahead of last season. The youngster went on to feature in 28 games for Northampton Town last season in all competitions.

Those 28 appearances saw him score once in League One and once in the EFL Trophy for Keith Curle’s side. Relegation cost Curle his job and he was replaced with Jon Brady.

Brady will have a battle on his hands to keep hold of their talented teen striker. Kajumba writes that the Villans “have had an approach for Northampton teenager Caleb Chukwuemeka rebuffed.”

He goes on to write that the Cobblers seem to have made their mind up over Chukwuemeka and “have so far resisted Villa’s attempts” to snap him up.

Northampton Town’s woes don’t just focus on Aston Villa. Mail reporter Kajumba says that Newcastle United are another Premier League side also thought to be impressed by him.

Newcastle United are said to have had their eye caught by his performance on a recent friendly against West Ham. Added interest from the Magpies will likely make Northampton negotiations Chukweumeka possibly a little more difficult.

Thoughts?

Aston Villa already have a multi-layered youth set-up at Villa Park. In fact, Caleb Chukwuemeka’s younger brother Carney plays for the Under-23s.

That sibling link could prove to be an important draw. It would come into reckoning if Villa were tempted to push their interest more.

Chukwuemeka is said to have not signed a professional deal yet with the Cobblers. This means that Northampton would be running the risk of losing him to minimal training compensation come January and the winter window.

The Cobblers certainly do face a test of their resolve with regard to holding onto teen starlet Chukwuemeka. It will be a test where their resolve is likely to be pushed this summer.