Derby County struggled last season and only remained a Sky Bet Championship side by the skin of their teeth.

Derby County’s fans would have been chewing their fingernails down as a 3-3, last-day draw against Sheffield Wednesday saw them stay up.

Now they are looking to restructure their side and this summer will be vital. Part of that restructuring will be seen this weekend when the Rams take on Premier League side Manchester United at Pride Park with Derbyshire Live’s Steve Nicholson giving further team details.

Nicholson writes that midfielder Jason Knight will miss out due to injury. Youngsters Louie Watson and Jack Stretton are also carrying injuries and will miss the match against the Red Devils. Andre Wisdom is also likely to miss out, this match coming too soon after his return from injury.

However, of more concern to Derby County fans will be those players set to feature. Alongside the retained players from last season, a slew of free agents are likely to feature.

Derby County have a number of free agents training with the club at the moment. Nicholson writes Phil Jagielka, Richard Stearman, Ryan Allsop, Sone Aluko, Sam Baldock and Ravel Morrisson will all get a run-out.

Manchester United will not be fielding a Premier League strength side due to players recovering after their EURO 2020 exertions. However, with their depth, United will still be able to put out a more-than-useful side.

Thoughts?

It will be a big test for Wayne Rooney’s side as they go up against Ole Solskjaer’s Manchester United.

Whilst the Red Devils will not be bringing a side bristling with internationals, they will still be a stern test for the Rams.

It will be a game that will give Rooney two things. First, it will allow him to cast his eye over those half-dozen free agents currently at the club. Second, it will give him the chance to see how Derby County are shaping up and what needs to be fine-turned.

The new Championship season is just three weeks away. That’s three weeks for Wayne Rooney to knock the Rams into shape. Sunday’s game against Manchester United will be a good gauge of where he is at and what needs doing.