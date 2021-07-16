Harrogate Town have confirmed the signing of left-back Lewis Page after his departure from Exeter City.

Charlton Athletic opted against renewing Lewis Page’s contract last summer, bringing an end to his time at The Valley.

The left-back ended up joining Exeter City on a free transfer, but his time at St. James’ Park has come to an end after just a year. Following his release, manager Matt Taylor stated the player was departing in order to pursue a return to a higher league.

However, it has now been confirmed that Page will be remaining in League Two.

Harrogate Town have moved to snap up Page, bringing him in on a free transfer.

The Sulphurites announced the 25-year-old’s arrival on Friday evening, with former Liverpool defender Nathan Sheron also joining.

Page comes in to bolster Simon Weaver’s defensive ranks as he prepares his side for a second season in League Two. Harrogate will be looking to build on last season’s 17th place finish.

The former West Ham academy graduate brings a good amount of EFL experience to his new club. He made 27 appearances during his time with Charlton, also notching up 26 appearances in a loan stint with Coventry City. During his time with Exeter, Page featured 35 times, holding down a starting spot.

Thoughts?

Page had hoped to seal a move to a higher division, but a move to Harrogate presents a new challenge to the left-back.

The player’s ambition to ply his trade in a higher league implies he has the right attitude to help Town reach the next level this season as they look to continue to cement their place in the Football League.