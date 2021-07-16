Sheffield United are said to have been offered the chance to sign Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira. Here, we take an in-depth at what a deal could involve.

The Athletic claimed on Friday that the Serie A side have offered Ronaldo Vieira to a number of English sides, Sheffield United included.

Amid the claims, we take a look at how much the 22-year-old could cost, his current wages, and what he could bring to Slavisa Jokanovic’s side.

What is Vieira’s price tag?

Three years ago, the midfielder departed Leeds United to join Sampdoria in a £6m deal.

It would be expected that the Italian outfit would be looking to recoup the fee they paid for Vieira, but their current asking price remains unknown. As it stands, the former England U21 international is rated at £4.5m on Transfermarkt.

What is his salary?

As of 2020, Vieira has been earning £20,000-a-week in Italy, as per SalarySport.

What could he bring to Sheffield United?

Vieira has struggled to make a significant impact since moving to Italy, but he has qualities that could help the Blades in their return to the Championship.

He already has second-tier experience under his belt, playing 71 times at Elland Road before his departure.

Able to feature as a central midfielder or defensive midfielder, Vieira isn’t afraid to push out of his role to press and dispossess opponents. Not only that, but he has an eye for long, line-splitting passes.

With a return to England seemingly possible, it will be interesting to see how Vieira’s situation pans out this summer.