Portsmouth are no closer to signing Swindon Town defender Akin Odimayo, despite bringing the sought-after ace in on trial.

Reports emerged earlier this week revealing the 21-year-old defender was training with Portsmouth as speculation circulates regarding his future.

Odimayo looks highly likely to be heading for the Swindon Town exit door this summer, and he has plenty of potential suitors. As well as Pompey and Wednesday, Derby County, Preston North End and Stoke City have also been linked with Odimayo.

Now, Hampshire Live has provided a fresh update on the former Reading youngster’s situation.

Fresh reports have stated that despite bringing the young defender in to train with them, Portsmouth are no nearer to securing a deal for the player.

Odimayo linking up with the Fratton Park outfit has given the club an advantage in the pursuit of a deal. However, it seems a deal is still not close to being completed.

Swindon Town feel a departure is likely for the defensive prodigy given their financial struggles. With a host of options available to him, it will be interesting to see how Odimayo’s situation pans out this summer.

Thoughts?

After impressing in a struggling Swindon side last season, any League One club would be wise to pursue a deal for Odimayo this summer.

The former Reading youngster could be available on the cheap amid the Robins’ financial struggles, so it will be interesting to see if Portsmouth can use their advantage in the chase to secure a deal ahead of other suitors.