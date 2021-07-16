Barnsley, Sunderland and Salford City are said to be among the sides eyeing free agent defender Luca Murphy.

Recently relegated Fulham opted against renewing Luca Murphy’s contract at the end of last season.

The 19-year-old defender had spent the last two years at Craven Cottage, linking up with the club’s youth academy after time on the books with Hartlepool United.

Now, after Fulham confirmed their decision to release him earlier this summer, it has been claimed that Murphy is attracting interest from a host of EFL sides.

As per a report from Football League World, Barnsley, Sunderland and Salford City are all showing an interest in the defensive prodigy.

League One trio Ipswich Town, Accrington Stanley and Morecambe are also said to be eyeing a deal. With a host of sides keen and plenty of options available to Murphy, it will be interesting to see how the youngster’s situation pans out this summer.

Able to feature at centre-back and right-back, Murphy featured heavily for Fulham’s youth sides.

In his time with the club, he played 21 times for the Cottagers’ U18s and 19 times for the U23s.

Thoughts?

Murphy has a lack of experience at a senior level but looks to be a promising talent for the future.

Fulham reportedly made efforts to keep him on board, suggesting he was highly rated by their coaching staff. As a free agent, a deal would be low risk for any of the clubs keen, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.