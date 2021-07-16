Middlesbrough were said to have entered into talks with Dylan Bahamboula this week after he was offered a trial with the club.

Middlesbrough gave Bahamboula an outing for 45 minutes against Bishop Auckland in their 3-0 pre-season win and had discussions with manager Neil Warnock today.

The Oldham Athletic midfielder had a solid campaign in League Two last season, scoring six goals and registering a further eight assists in 33 starts in all competitions. The Latics boss Keith Curle is a friend of Boro manager Neil Warnock and recommended Bahamboula to the veteran.

He impressed in his cameo appearance against Bishop Auckland but talks today have not materialised into an offer.

According to The Hartlepool Mail, Warnock wasn’t able to offer the Congo international regular playing time.

If he was to play in his preferred central-midfield role, he would be in direct competition with Championship regulars Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair, Sam Morsy, Marcus Tavernier, and Lewis Wing. Whilst if he was to be deployed out wide, as he was in pre-season, he would be competing with Duncan Watmore, Sammy Ameobi, Djed Spence, and Marcus Browne, and Tavernier can also be used there too.

Bahamboula has now returned to Oldham, where he will partake in their pre-season proceedings. He has re-joined up with his teammates and will look to build on last season’s form and push the Latics up the table and competing for a top six finish.

Similarly, Warnock will be eyeing a top six finish at Middlesbrough, in a bid to achieve a record-extending ninth promotion in English football.