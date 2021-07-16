Manchester City are facing a decision regarding midfield prodigy Tommy Doyle, with 10 Championship sides waiting in the wings.

Tommy Doyle is attracting plenty of Championship interest ahead of the new season. The young midfielder starred in Manchester City U23s midfield as they won the Premier League 2, also appearing in Pep Guardiola’s first-team on occasions.

It comes as no surprise to see the top talent attracting loan interest. As many as 10 Championship sides are said to be eyeing a deal, according to Football League World.

The report states that Sheffield United, AFC Bournemouth, West Brom, Fulham, Swansea City, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City are all keen on Doyle.

However, the clubs are facing a wait in their efforts to sign the 19-year-old.

Manchester City are yet to make a decision as to where could be the best destination for Doyle.

The Manchester-born prodigy is one of the Citizens’ top young players, so it comes as no surprise to see the club taking careful consideration.

Thoughts?

As one of Manchester City’s top young talents, a stint on loan in the Championship could work wonders for Doyle.

The division has been the proving ground for a host of top youngsters over the years. As a deep-lying playmaker, Doyle could play an influential role in midfield for one of the Championship’s top sides next season.

With a host of sides keen, it awaits to be seen where City look to send the England youth international. However, the club have a growing relationship with Blackburn Rovers, so it could be argued that they have the upper hand in the chase for Doyle’s signature.