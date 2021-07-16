Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has said it is his job to send young winger Tahith Chong back to Manchester United a better player than he is now.

The Blues continued their summer recruitment drive earlier this week with the signing of Manchester United prodigy Tahith Chong.

Chong is embarking on his first campaign in the EFL after picking up experience on loan in Belgium and Germany. He has previously impressed in the Red Devils’ youth academy, but now he will be hoping to prove himself in the second-tier.

Now, upon the confirmation of his move to St. Andrew’s, Lee Bowyer has revealed his task regarding Chong.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Bowyer stated that it is his job to ensure the 21-year-old returns to Old Trafford a better player than he is at the moment.

The Birmingham City boss also thanked the Premier League giants for trusting the club with “such a good talent”.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Manchester United were kind enough to trust us and to send such a good talent to us.

“My job is to now improve him and send him back a better player than what has arrived. I believe that we will do that, and I am excited to work with him.”

If Chong can emulate the form shown for Manchester United’s U23s, the Blues could have a dangerous player on their hands. He netted 16 goals and provided eight assists in 35 outings for the Red Devils’ second-string.

The youngster struggled to make an impact while on loan with Werder Bremen, but went on to impress with Club Brugge. In 13 games for the Belgian side, Chong provided five assists, also netting once.