Carlisle United have George Sykes-Kenworthy on trial following his departure from Derby County, as per their official club website.

Carlisle United are playing the goalkeeper against Workington in a friendly tomorrow.

Sykes-Kenworthy, who is 21-years-old, is a free agent after he was released by Derby at the end of last season.

The youngster will be hoping to impress the Cumbrians and potentially earn himself a contract for next term.

Sykes-Kenworthy joined Derby last summer having previously been on the books at Bradford City.

He played for the Rams’ Under-23s side but they decided against keeping him for the next campaign.

The Huddersfield-born stopper joined Bradford at the age of eight and rose up through the academy of the Yorkshire outfit.

He went on to make two first-team appearances for the Bantams, as well as having loan spells away at Stalybridge Celtic, Stafford Rangers and Guiseley to gain experience.

Thoughts

Carlisle could do with another goalkeeper for next season and Sykes-Kenworthy would be a decent option for them.

He is a good age and would provide some strong competition and back-up to Chris Beech’s side between the sticks.

The ‘keeper was unfortunate to be released by Bradford last year and his move to Derby will have been a good learning curve for him.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on for Carlisle tomorrow.