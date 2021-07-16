QPR look to be gearing up for a promotion charge in the upcoming 2021/22 Championship season – but how might they line up on their opening day clash v Millwall next month?

Little over three weeks stand between Millwall’s trip to QPR on the opening day of the new Championship season.

Two sides who finished in the top half of the table last season and have top-six ambitions going into the next should make for a feisty encounter, with both sides having put together strong summer transfer windows so far.

QPR have made seven signings already in Andre Dozzell, Jimmy Dunne, Sam McCallum and Jordan Archer, with Charlie Austin, Sam Field and Jordy de Wijs all making their loan stays permanent.

Mark Warburton donned a 5-3-2 formation in the second half of last season and to great effect. Seny Dieng will undoubtedly be his starting no.1 in goal and should de Wijs be fit in time for the start of the new season, he’ll surely line up alongside centre-back partners Yoann Barbet and Rob Dickie in the middle.

McCallum might be the preferred left-wing back going into the new campaign with Lee Wallace likely to play back-up and Niko Hamalainen possibly moving on, whilst on the right we’ll likely see Osman Kakay. Moses Odubajo looks set to be joining the R’s as cover on the right and in the middle, with Todd Kane also facing the exit.

One of the biggest talking points of the summer has been whether Stefan Johansen will return from Fulham. As time goes by though it seems increasingly unlikely that this move will go through, although the R’s still appear to have a definite chance of making the signing.

Expect the two holding midfielders to be Field and Dozzell on the opening day v Millwall, with Ilias Chair in the no.10 role and Lyndon Dykes and Charlie Austin the two strikers.

QPR have another talent emerging in Chris Willock – he played in a number of roles for Warburton last season, including as one of two strikers or as a left winger. In this 5-3-2 set-up though he might be best utilised as a late substitute or should Warburton revert to a 4-2-3-1 then on the left.

That 4-2-3-1 formation is always an option for QPR and could be opted for when resting one of Dykes of Austin.

Warburton has a good team at his disposal but there’s still room for improvement, or at least more depth in certain position. All in all though, it should be an exciting campaign for QPR.