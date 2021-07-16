Barnsley have had a bid rejected for winger Tosin Kehinde by Randers, according to a report by AllNigerianSoccer.com.

Barnsley have seen a bid of around £500,000 rebuffed for the former Manchester United man.

Kehinde, who is 23-years-old, will not be sold unless his valuation is met.

The Tykes are in the hunt for some new signings as they prepare for life under new boss Markus Schopp but will have to fork out more money to land the winger.

Kehinde moved to Randers in August 2020 and was a key player for the Danish side last season.

He made 32 appearances in all competitions and chipped in with two goals and eight assists.

The Nigerian-born man still has a couple of years left on his contract in Denmark.

Kehinde started his career at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford.

However, he left the Red Devils after seven years when his contract expired in 2018 and subsequently moved to Feirense.

The wide man struggled for game time in Portugal and then switched to Randers.

Barnsley are interested in bringing him back to England this summer but have seen their opening bid rebuffed.

Thoughts

The Tykes are expecting to be busy over the coming weeks and are looking to bring in a winger.

Kehinde fits the bill of their recent transfer policy so it is no surprise to see them interested in him.