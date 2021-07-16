AFC Bournemouth shot-stopper Asmir Begovic has entered talks over a move to Everton, it has been claimed.

The 34-year-old’ keeper is in talks over a return to the Premier League, as per talkSPORT (via Fabrizio Romano).

Begovic’s deal with AFC Bournemouth still has a year remaining on it, However, it is stated that discussions are now taking place over a free transfer move to Goodison Park ahead of the new season.

Talks are said to be progressing as the Toffees look to tie the Bosnian shot-stopper down to a two-year deal.

However, a decision will ultimately lie with manager Rafa Benitez, who is still assessing the club’s goalkeeper situation.

Should Begovic depart the Cherries this summer, it will bring an end to his four-year affiliation with the club. Since joining from Chelsea in 2017, the goalkeeper has played 121 times, keeping 30 clean sheets in the process.

Begovic also spent two stints on loan away from Dean Court, linking up with AC Milan and Qarabag FK.

Following Bournemouth’s failure to make an immediate return to the Premier League, Begovic’s departure is unlikely to raise many eyebrows.

A move to Goodison Park will see him compete with England star Jordan Pickford for a starting spot, so it will be interesting to see how it pans out in the long run.

The emerging reports regarding Begovic’s proposed departure also explains why Bournemouth were looking to sign Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman. However, with that deal now off for the meantime, it awaits to be seen if the club have any other options lined up.