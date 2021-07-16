Nottingham Forest have made an offer for Dinamo Zagreb forward Sandro Kulenovic, according to Croatian outlet, Sportske Novosti.

The report from Croatia claims that Forest have made a bid of around €3m (£2.5m) with Dinamo Zagreb expected to make a quick decision on the offer.

This is not the first time the forward has had interest from the Championship with Barnsley reportedly being interested last season with the then Barnsley CEO Dane Murphy having taken over a role at Forest since then.

Chris Hughton will be hoping that he can land his man and solve their goalscoring problems from last season which really held the East Midlands club back.

Kulenovic spent the past season on loan to fellow Croatian side Rijeka where he scored seven goals in 29 appearances while also picking up four assists and he is also a Croatia U21 international.

The tall forward has been likened to fellow Croatian Mario Mandzukic in the past and described as a ‘typical number 9’ which could well be a good change for the Reds as they haven’t got a forward who really offers a presence in the box.

After last season, Hughton’s side do really need to improve in front of goal after being one of the lowest scorers in the Championship, despite finishing well clear of the bottom three.

Kulenovic offers a different sort of option to the likes of Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor who are more poacher type of strikers whereas the Croatian can offer a lot more physicality.

If they can get the striker for around the mark of the reported fee, it could well be a good investment with him still only being 21, he has time and room to grow even if he doesn’t hit the ground running as soon as he steps foot in the Championship.