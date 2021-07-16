Birmingham City have completed the signing of goalkeeper Oliver Basey, as announced by their official club website.

Birmingham City have decided to offer a contract to the youngster after his trial period.

Basey, who is 18-years-old, was most recently on the books at Sunderland.

The teenager has now signed his first professional deal with Birmingham and will be looking forward to life in the Midlands.

He has said: “It’s the first pro opportunity I’ve had and it’s a dream come true. Birmingham City is a big Club that has definitely got lots of potential across all age groups.

“I knew the lads from spending time here at the tail-end of last season and I knew the place had a presence about it. I can’t wait to get going.”

Basey rose up through the youth ranks at Sunderland and was a key player for their Under-18s side last season. However, the Black Cats have now lost him for good.

Birmingham have been busy in this transfer window bolstering their first-team and are still keeping one eye on their youth sides as well.

Their fans should keep an eye out for Basey’s name in the future and is expected to be in and around their Under-18s/23s over the next couple of seasons.

Thoughts

Birmingham’s academy has been producing gems over the past few years and you can see why Basey is excited to be linking up with the Blues.

He stands at 6ft 4inc and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.