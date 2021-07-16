Ipswich Town had looked at a deal for experienced defender George Friend before he signed a new contract with Birmingham City, it has been reported.

Led to believe #itfc had a little look at this one but were told this new deal was in the works. https://t.co/7pkqlo07NA — Andy Warren (@AndyWarren_) July 16, 2021

Paul Cook has wasted no time in making his mark on the squad at Portman Road this summer.

Ipswich Town have secured eight signings so far. Joe Pigott, Rekeem Harper, Vaclav Hladky, Scott Fraser, Macauley Bonne (loan), Wes Burns, Lee Evans and Matt Penney have all linked up with the Tractor Boys to date.

Now, it has emerged that the League One side had eyed a deal for George Friend, only for a move to be scuppered.

As per East Anglian Daily Times reporter Andy Warren, Friend has been on Ipswich Town’s radar this summer.

Cook is said to have been keeping tabs on the 33-year-old’s situation ahead of a potential move. However, after learning of the discussions to extend his contract with the Blues, Ipswich brought an end to their interest.

With Friend penning a new deal at St. Andrew’s, it will be interesting to see if Ipswich have another target lined up.

Thoughts?

As a vastly experienced defender with two promotions under his belt, bringing in Friend may have been a wise move for Ipswich Town.

He likely would have been battling new arrival Penney for a starting spot at left-back. However, with Myles Kenlock told he can leave, the club may want to bring in another left-back for cover and competition.