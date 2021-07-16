Millwall CEO Steve Kavanagh claims that Millwall have already spent their allocated transfer budget, according to Hampshire Live.

The Lions’ chief makes the claim after the club have brought in five players during the summer window including signing George Saville from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee as well as the free signings of George Long and Scott Malone.

The focus for Millwall now is QPR on the opening day of the season as they look to have a better season than last but this doesn’t mean it will definitely be the end of their transfer business with Portsmouth reportedly interested in taking both Ben Thompson and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson which could free up funds.

The Lions are still reportedly on the lookout for a striker despite the loan signing of Benik Afobe and moving these two players on could well give them the opportunity to do so.

“The bulk of our business is done, which was always the plan to do that,” Kavanagh said, as published by NewsAtDen. “The budget is spent, perhaps over-spent, and I need to manage that.”

Gary Rowett’s side finished 11th last season, 15 points off Bournemouth in the play-off places and he will be hoping they can get much closer to the play-offs this upcoming season.

Thoughts?

Millwall have already done some decent business so far and if the budget is spent, they won’t be too unhappy if they go into the season with the squad they have.

They have added players in areas they really needed to improve and now it may be a case of signing players as and when they become available.

It may also be the right time to move on Thompson and Bodvarsson, should a reasonable fee be offered from Portsmouth, moving these on could really give the club some funds to improve should they need to.